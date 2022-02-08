Oscar Nominations: Watch the Live Stream

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are being announced Tuesday morning.

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will host the announcement, which is being live streamed on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, as well as on the Academy’s digital platforms, including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. The announcement kicks off at 5:18 a.m. PT.

Nominees will be unveiled in all 23 categories, from best picture to best director, along with the acting categories and below-the-line categories including best sound, best production design and best visual effects.

Watch the live stream of the 94th Oscar noms announcement below, and keep up with the list of nominees here.

A host has not yet been named for the Academy Awards ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, March 27. The broadcast will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

The best picture prize, the Academy’s top honor, went to Nomadland last year. Check out all the previous best picture winners here.