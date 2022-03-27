Oscars: Watch the Red Carpet Live Stream

Ahead of the 2022 Oscars, this year’s nominees, presenters, performers and guests are walking the red carpet outside of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Check out all of the star-studded arrivals with the live stream, below, from ABC-owned TV stations’ On the Red Carpet at the Oscars 2022, which kicked off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and runs until the 94th annual Academy Awards start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The preshow is hosted by ABC7 Los Angeles’ George Pennacchio, who will be joined by ABC Philadelphia station WPVI’s entertainment reporter Alicia Vitarelli and WABC-TV New York entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon, who will share his annual Oscar predictions.

On the Red Carpet will also feature correspondent Karl Schmid, meteorologist Leslie Lopez, supermodel Roshumba Williams and Nicky Hilton.

The 2022 Oscars is set to air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host, with Will Packer and Shayla Cowan producing.

This year’s top nominee is Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, with 12 nominations, followed by Warner Bros. Dune with 10 nods.

Presenters for the Oscars include Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Mila Kunis, Uma Thurman, Tyler Perry, Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, John Travolta, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Tony Hawk, Shaun White, Kelly Slater, Jake Gyllenhaal, Wesley Snipes, Rachel Zegler and Venus and Serena Williams.

Watch the red carpet live stream below.