‘We Were Never Here’ Adaptation in the Works at Netflix (Exclusive)

We Were Never Here A NOVEL By ANDREA BARTZ.

A feature adaption of the novel We Were Never Here is in the works at Netflix. The project comes from Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter’s Berlanti/Schechter Films and Molly Sims’ Something Happy Productions.

The book from Andrea Bartz, which was recently picked as a title for Reese Witherspoon’s book club, follows two best friends, Emily and Kristen, who, according to the project’s synopsis, “take off to the mountains for their annual reunion trip. When Emily returns to their room one night to find an eerie scene, she’s reminded of horrifyingly similar events that occurred the year before. Back home, as Emily struggles to bury her trauma through new love and work, she’s forced to reckon with the truth about her closest friend.”

Sims will produce alongside Berlanti, Schechter and Mike McGrath for Berlanti/Schechter, which has a first-look feature film deal with the streamer.

Producers are currently searching for a writer and director for the project.

Berlanti/Schechter most recently released the Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy. Upcoming projects include Amazon’s My Policeman adaptation, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin, HBO Max feature Moonshot, starring Lana Condor, Cole Sprouse and Zach Braff, and Jennifer Kent’s Alice & Freda Forever at Amazon.

Bartz, who is also behind novels The Lost Night and The Herd, is represented by ICM Partners.