‘Wednesday’ Actress Riki Lindhome Joins Blumhouse Horror Thriller ‘They Listen’ (Exclusive)

Riki Lindhome, who played a key role in Netflix’s YA horror sensation Wednesday, has joined the cast of They Listen, the latest horror thriller from Blumhouse.

Chris Weitz wrote the script and is directing the movie that is also a Depth of Field production. It recently wrapped production in Los Angeles and is set for an Aug. 25 theatrical release from Sony.

John Cho and Katherine Waterston are headlining the project whose cast also includes Lukita Maxwell and Greg Hill.

Plot details are being muted and character details have not been revealed.

Producing are Jason Blum of Blumhouse as well as Weitz and Andrew Miano of Depth of Field.

Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings and Paul Davis are executive producing.

Lindhome is multi-pronged talent who has shown her chops as the co-creator, showrunner and star of Another Period on Comedy Central and by being one half of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, co-creating their self-titled show on IFC. She has also written songs for movies such as The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, the animated The Addams Family, and shows such as The Big Bang Theory. Among her big-screen appearances was playing Michael Shannon’s wife in Knives Out.

On Wednesday, Lindhome played the well-meaning Dr. Valerie Kinbott, the therapist to not only Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams but to many students of the show’s Nevermore Academy.

Lindhome is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, Kraft-Engel Management, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.