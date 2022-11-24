“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying.
While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros.
“Whenever it was, about a decade or two ago, I approached the movie company just to get a general blessing like, ‘Hey, I’d like to do a Harry Potter parody.’ And I think they said no, or they never responded or whatever,” Yankovic told The Hollywood Reporter. “But sometimes when you’re dealing with franchises, and you ask permission, you know, there’s so many people that can say no, and they usually do.” THR has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.
Related Stories
After being shut down, Yankovic says he learned his lesson for future parodies. “If I’m doing a franchise, it’s usually better just to do it and ask for forgiveness rather than permission,” he explained.
Despite not being allowed to write a parody for the iconic magical franchise, Yankovic remains a big fan of it, joking that his favorite Harry Potter movie is Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. “We like to think that that’s the last movie of the Harry Potter franchise,” he said.
Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood, who play Weird Al and Madonna in the biopic, were surprised that the musician hadn’t parodied the franchise’s theme song, which Wood claimed was “ripe” for Weird Al.
“Maybe that’s what this film is,” Radcliffe joked. “This has been his way of doing a Harry Potter parody.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel
-
The Fabelmans
Box Office: Thanksgiving Eve Sparks Worry as Disney Animation’s ‘Strange World’ and Other New Movies Fight for Scraps
-
Rambling Reporter
Charles Shyer on New Film ‘Noel Diary,’ How Nancy Meyers “100 Percent” Helped Him Cast Justin Hartley
-
-
thr news
Margot Robbie Says ‘I, Tonya’ Made Her Realize She Was a “Good Actor” (Prompting Her to Email Quentin Tarantino)
-
international
BAFTA-Winning Director Hassan Akkad Prepping Asylum-Seeker Film ‘Matar’ With Stars From ‘The Swimmers,’ ‘Dune’ (Exclusive)