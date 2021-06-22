Cannes: Well Go USA Takes WWII Actioner ‘The Pilot’ (Exclusive)

Well Go USA have picked up North American rights to the Russian WWII actioner The Pilot: A Battle for Survival.

Directed by Renat Davletyarov, the period film follows a Russian pilot, played by Sputnik star Pyotr Fyodorov, who crash-lands behind enemy lines and must fight his way back to friendly territory, facing hunger, extreme cold, wolf packs, and Nazi soldiers. Anna Peskova, Pavel Osadchy, Maksim Emelyanov, and Nikoloz Paikridze co-star.

Davletyarov co-wrote the screenplay to The Pilot, which is based on real-life events, together with Alexey Timoshkin and Sergey Ashkenazi.

Well Go USA president Doris Pfardrescher called the film “a gripping story of survival, bravery, and sacrifice in the face of chilling circumstances … that deserves a wide audience.”

Co-produced by Interfest, Star Media and DaProduction, The Pilot is being sold worldwide by Central Partnership, which introduced the film to distributors at the Virtual Cannes Market this week. Central Partnership CEO Vadim Vereshchagin said The Pilot was “the kind of national content we are keen on releasing internationally – high-end entertainment with a human story behind it.”

In further deals, Koch Media picked up The Pilot for release in the U.K., Italy, and Switzerland, New Select took the film for Japan, and BoXoo Entertainment grabbed rights in South Korea. Other territories sold by Central Partnership include the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Foxx Media) and former Yugoslavia (Stars Media).

Davletyarov, Vladislav Ryashin, and Dmitriy Pristanskov produced the film, which will have its Russian premiere on Nov. 4.

Cannes pre-screenings during the virtual market run through June 25. The in-person Cannes Marché du Film runs July 6-July 15 alongside the 74th Cannes International Film Festival.