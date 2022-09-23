Well Go USA Acquires Japanese Crime Thriller ‘Bad City’

- Share this article on Facebook
Well Go USA has acquired all North American rights to Japanese director Kensuke Sonomura’s heavy-hitting crime thriller Bad City.
A follow-up to the genre director’s assassin thriller Hydra from last year, Bad City will screen at Austin’s Fantastic Fest on Friday, followed by an in-competition slot at Sitges in October.
Well Go will first release the film over its martial arts specialty streamer Hi-YAH! as a Hi-YAH! Original, followed by a theatrical outing and broader VOD release sometime later this year.
The film is set in Kaiko City, a place torn apart by rampant corruption and violence amongst a private conglomerate, the yakuza and even the authorities. But after a mafia-connected businessman runs for mayor and begins systematically eliminating his opponents, a former police captain imprisoned for murder is released in a desperate, last-ditch effort to take the corrupt tycoon down.
Bad City stars Hitoshi Ozawa (Gozu; Dead or Alive; Shoot, My Darlin’), Hideto Katsuya (Kamen Rider W, Kamen Rider Zero-One), Masanori Mimoto (Hydra, Baby Assassins, Enter the Fat Dragon), Akane Sakanoue (Ultraman X, Your Eyes Tell), Masaya Kato (Godzilla, Brother, Fighter in the Wind), Yoshiyuki Yamaguchi (Kamen Rider Kabuto, Bushido Man) and Lily Franky (Shoplifters, Yakuza Apocalypse).
Well Go is known for its regular North American release of edgy action titles from across Asia, with semi-recent titles including Korean zombie sequel Peninsula, Hong Kong’s Better Days or Japan’s First Love from Takashi Miike.
