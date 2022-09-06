Jordan Peele’s Stop-Motion Horror Fantasy ‘Wendell & Wild’ Gets Delightfully Wicked Trailer

Something wicked this way comes in the first look at Jordan Peele and Henry Selick’s upcoming stop-motion movie Wendell & Wild.

Co-written by Peele and Selick, with the latter also serving as director, the film features an all-star voice cast led by Peele and frequent collaborator Keegan-Michael Key as a demon duo who must face off against their arch-enemy, nun Sister Helly (voiced by Angela Bassett), to earn their way out of hell.

In the process, they enlist the help of Kat — the young, animated girl heavily featured in the teaser trailer and voiced by Lyric Ross — to help. Also part of the voice cast is James Hong, Ving Rhames and Sam Zelaya.

The minute-and-a-half teaser trailer offers a glowing peek into the horror fantasy, urging viewers to be “careful what you wish for” as Kat is thrust into a world of ghostly (and ghastly) creatures, wild theme parks and stretching graveyards.

“Everyone’s got demons,” Ross’ Kat teases. “My demons have names.”

Selick, who is known for his work helming stop-motion classics Coraline and The Nightmare Before Christmas, is also directing in addition to writing and songwriting for the Netflix animated feature. The story comes from both Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman.

Peele is producing, as is Selick and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein. The film was first announced in 2015 with Netflix landing the film in 2018. Footage was screened during Netflix’s presentation at the Annecy Internation Film Festival in June.

The stop-motion animated feature film officially releases on the streamer Oct. 28.