Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ Lands Summer 2023 Release in Theaters

Wes Anderson’s star-packed film Asteroid City will open at the specialty box office on June 16, 2023, before expanding into additional cinemas on June 23, Focus Features and Indian Paintbrush announced Tuesday.

Focus will distribute the movie domestically; parent studio Universal will handle Asteroid City overseas.

Known for such ensemble hits as The Grand Budapest Hotel and Moonrise Kingdom, Anderson’s newest film stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson. (Carell replaced Bill Murray).

Set in the mid-1950s in an American desert town, Asteroid City unfolds as a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

The script is based on a story idea from Anderson and Roman Coppola. The film is produced by Anderson’s longtime collaborators Steven Rales, founder of Indian Paintbrush, and Jeremy Dawson.