×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Wes Anderson to Receive Venice’s Glory to the Filmmaker Honor

His 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,' a 40-minute film produced for Netflix, will premiere at the 80th Venice Film Festival this year.

Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson Roger-Do-Minh_NETFLIX

Wes Anderson, the American cinematic master of quirk, will receive the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award at this year’s Venice International Film Festival.

Anderson will receive the prize in Venice on Sept. 1, ahead of the world premiere out-of-competition screening of The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar. The new 40-minute work, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade, is inspired by writings from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory author Roald Dahl. Netflix is releasing the film worldwide.

Related Stories

Zoe Terakes in Talk to Me.
Movies

'Talk to Me' Filmmakers "Stand in Solidarity" With Zoe Terakes After Kuwait Ban Over Inclusion of Trans Actor (Exclusive)

Edward Norton as the Hulk in 2008's 'The Incredible Hulk'
Movies

'Incredible Hulk' Director Reveals Plans for Scrapped Sequel: "Grey Hulk, Red Hulks -- A Lot of Good Stuff We Were Planning"

The Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award is designed to honor a cinema personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry.

“Wes Anderson is one of the few directors whose unique and unmistakable style can be recognized with just one frame,” said Venice festival director Alberto Barbera, announcing the honor. “His formal universe harks back to a childlike and visionary aesthetic, dominated by pastel colors and obsessive care in preparing strictly symmetrical sequences populated by misfit dreamers who are incurably romantic and cheerful…. The worlds the director creates are plausible and yet completely imaginary and fictitious, buttressed by surreal humor and a disconcerting taste for the vicissitudes of maladjusted families, absent fathers, and imperturbable mothers. Eccentric and highly idiomatic cinema that is always perfectly entertaining and enjoyable.”

Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International, praised Anderson for creating “a unique and recognizable style” that is “fictitious, bizarre, hilarious [and] truly humanistic.”

Anderson’s most recent feature, Asteroid City, premiered in Cannes and is being distributed by Focus Features.

The 80th Venice International Film Festival runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad