‘West Side Story’ Tops Society of Camera Operators Awards

At the virtual SOC Awards event, the duo topped a field of nominees, including Gilles Corbeil for Nightmare Alley; Matthew Moriarty for A Quiet Place Part II; David Thompson with “B” camera Ian Seabrook for Finch; and Mike Heathcote for The Many Saints of Newark.

The recipients of the camera operator of the year in television honor was awarded to Manolo Rojas and “B” camera Pauline Edwards, for the “Betrayal” episode of Snowfall (season four, episode eight).

The TV category nominees also included Mick Froehlich with Remi Tournois for the “Echoes” episode of Hawkeye; Timothy Muir Spencer with “B” camera Mike McEveety for “The Grey” episode of For All Mankind; Reid Russell with “B” camera Jan Ruona for “The Ordeal” episode of Blindspotting; and Gregor Tavenner with “B” camera Alan Pierce for the “Too Much Birthday” episode of Succession.

During the presentation, Danny DeVito was honored with the Society’s Governors Award.

Motion Impossible/AGITO Remote Dolly Systems and Cinema Devices/Ergorig System received SOC Technical Achievement Awards. Dr. Thomas Lee from the Vision Center at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles also participated in the ceremony to salute SOC’s support, including filming the charity’s fundraising videos.