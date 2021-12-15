‘West Side Story’ L.A. Premiere Marked by Changing of Exec Ranks at Disney as Bob Iger and Alan Horn Prepare for Final Bow

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story was unveiled Nov. 29 with a world premiere at New York City’s Lincoln Center, but the Los Angeles event a week later was just as celebratory (and nostalgic). In fact, it served as a befitting curtain call for outgoing Disney executives Bob Iger and Alan Horn.

The pair, attending their last premiere on behalf of the company before they retire at the end of the year, made the most of a glamorous night at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre. Handshakes and hugs abounded as the duo mingled with longtime colleagues, old friends and those involved with the movie.

Spielberg himself helped to make it memorable. As he gathered with his cast for an official group photo, the A-list auteur motioned for Horn to come over. Spielberg gave Horn a warm handshake before Horn and then Iger joined the photo. Iger seemed eager to document the moment, and snapped candid shots of the crowd with his red-covered iPhone.

The night also provided a unique, inside glimpse of the passing of the guard at Hollywood’s most powerful legacy media and entertainment conglomerate and film studio. Iger and Horn’s respective successors, Bob Chapek and Alan Bergman, likewise lingered on the carpet and chatted with Horn and Iger when their paths crossed.

Los Angeles Premiere of West Side Story. Courtesy of Pamela McClintock

