‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler to Play Snow White

Rachel Zegler — who will make her onscreen debut in West Side Story — has landed her next job with Disney playing the studio’s first ever princess: Snow White.

Zegler will star as the fairest of them all in Disney’s live-action adaption of the studio’s first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, first released in 1937.

Marc Webb will direct the feature, which is described as a new take on the classic, which follows a princess that is fed a poisoned apple by her stepmother, the queen and then falls into a deep sleep that can be broken only by a kiss from the prince.

The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new songs for the movie. The original’s soundtrack included songs “Heigh-Ho”, “Someday My Prince Will Come” and “Whistle While You Work.”

The film is expect to go in to production in 2022.

Zegler won the role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story after a nationwide search. When the movie bows this December after being pushed several time due to the COVID-19 theatrical shutdowns, it will be Zegler’s first time on screen. She was also cast in the DC comic book sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, starring opposite Zachary Levi.

Zegler is repped by ICM.