‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Says She Isn’t Invited to the Oscars: “I Hope Some Last Minute Miracle Occurs”

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler made a comment on social media about not having received an invitation to the Academy Awards later this month.

On Sunday, the actress, 20, posted a series of images on her personal Instagram account along with the caption “a quarter of the year well spent.” In the comments section, a user wrote: “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night.” Zegler responded directly to that person, writing: “i’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.”

The 94th Academy Awards are set to take place March 27, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes serving as hosts.

Each nominee and presenter is offered a pair of tickets. Other tickets come out of allotments given to each studio, although the Academy not infrequently finds additional tickets for VIPs who wish to attend.

Zegler elaborated, suggesting that she has attempted to obtain a ticket and sharing how proud she is of the project. “Idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) I will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago.”

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is competing for best picture in a category that includes The Power of the Dog and CODA. The film received six other nominations including best director and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose. While Zegler is not nominated for an Oscar, she won a Golden Globe for her performance as María.

Zegler, who is currently shooting Mark Webb’s Snow White in London for Disney — the same studio which distributed West Side Story — continued in her comment: “I hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess.”

Referencing the numerous comments that expressed surprise, Zegler went on to write in the thread: “thanks for all the shock and outrage— i’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a representative for Zegler, to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, and to Disney.

Below, a Twitter user has taken a screenshot of Zegler’s Instagram comment and reacted to her claim to have not been invited to the Oscars.

Wait… what?! How the hell is @rachelzegler NOT invited to the #Oscars? 😒😒

For the first time in like EVER, 2021 had a multiple of amazing Latino-led films and here’s an opportunity to showcase our people in awards shows. I really hope

@TheAcademy makes this right! pic.twitter.com/KwbRA2ZrFN — Vanessa🇵🇷 (@prlatina44) March 20, 2022

On Sunday afternoon, Zegler took to Twitter to thank her fans for the support and clarify her understanding that “a lot of work” goes into film productions and award shows.

She wrote, “my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)…”

In a follow-up tweet, Zegler finished her sentence: “…and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R.”

…and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 20, 2022

One Day at a Time co-showrunner and With Love creator Gloria Calderón Kellett also tweeted in response:

Hey @ABCNetwork You moved the ONE Latine show you have to Hulu and @TheAcademy claims to want to embrace diversity. How about the rare time that Latine people have a movie nominated for an OSCAR you invite the lead. Latine people are 18.5% of this country. ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/FBbi8R4QQm — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 20, 2022

2:53 p.m.: Updated with Zegler’s follow-up tweets.

4:10 p.m.: Updated with Gloria Calderón Kellett’s tweet.