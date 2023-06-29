Cinematographers Guild Creates Hardship Fund For Members Impacted By Writers Strike

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) has approved the creation of a Work Slowdown Hardship Fund and additional financial relief policies for members impacted by the writers strike, which began on May 2 over a contract dispute with studios, repped by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The new Fund allocates $250,000 – with an option to increase to $500,000 – to provide grants of up to $1,000 to individual Local 600 members in good standing who are in financial need due to work lost or delayed by any entertainment industry labor actions in 2023, including the Writers Guild of America strike.

During the guild’s national executive board meeting last weekend, the board additionally approved a dues opt-out option for the fourth quarter of 2023 and deferring the collection of initiation, delinquency and any other installment plans through September 2023.

According to Thursday’s announcement, the criteria for Hardship Fund eligibility will be determined by the national executive officers in coordination with the Entertainment Community Fund, which will administer the Fund.

“The guild’s board has the honor and responsibility to lead our members through this work slowdown, as we did during the pandemic,” stated national president Baird B. Steptoe. “During a crisis, none of our members stand alone.”

Alex Tonisson, who was appointed ICG national executive director during last weekend’s meeting, added: “Local 600 believes that all workers deserve a fair contract. Providing financial relief during this strike is one way to help our members while supporting solidarity in our industry.”