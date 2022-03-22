‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Trailer: Daisy Edgar-Jones Goes from “Isolated” to “Hunted”

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ “Marsh Girl” Kya goes from “isolated” to “hunted,” as she puts it, in the first trailer for the movie adaptation of the best-selling book Where the Crawdads Sing.

The film, set to be released in theaters on July 15 from Sony’s lit-minded feature label 3000 Pictures, follows Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina as rumors about the “Marsh Girl” spread and isolated her from her community. Drawn to two men from town, Kya opens herself up to a new world, but when one of them is found dead, she’s immediately viewed as the main suspect.

The trailer (below), which features the new Taylor Swift song “Carolina,” kicks off with a man in a courtroom saying, “I, like you, heard the tall tales about the Marsh Girl …an abandoned child … a little girl surviving on the marsh on her own, reviled and shunned.”

His voice is heard over footage of Kya’s childhood, including her shown being laughed at by school kids and running away. As she grows up, she attracts the interest of a young man, who tells her he thinks she’s gorgeous and wants to get to know her better.

Suddenly the coming-of-age tale turns into a mystery as a dead body is found with no fingerprints nearby and Kya is the suspect, with the trailer featuring her saying, “Being isolated was one thing, being hunted, quite another,” as she’s taken away in a police car as people outside cheer.

A witness in court yells, “the Marsh Girl, she killed him.”

Kya is later shown talking to a man in jail who says, “I know you must have a world of reasons to hate these people. “No, I never hated them. They hated me, they harassed me,” she says over clips of her being judged by the people in town. “You want me to beg for my life, I won’t. They’re not deciding anything about me.”

The trailer ends with a montage of dramatic scenes as Swift’s music picks up and Kya says via voiceover, “In spite of everything trying to stomp it out, life persists. … Way out yonder where the crawdads sing, the marsh knows one thing above all else: Every creature does what it must to survive.”

Where the Crawdads Sing is directed by Olivia Newman (First Match) from a screenplay by Lucy Alibar (Beasts of the Southern Wild), who adapted the novel by Delia Owens. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing via their Hello Sunshine banner.

The cast includes Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr. and David Strathairn.

The book, which Witherspoon selected for her book club, has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and spent two-and-a-half years on The New York Times best-seller list.