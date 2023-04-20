×
Jack Harlow Gets Dunked On in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Trailer

Sinqua Walls and Harlow star in Hulu's remake of the 1992 hit starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

(L-R): Sinqua Walls as Kamal and Jack Harlow as Jeremy as Jeremy in 20th Century Studios' WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP
(L-R): Sinqua Walls as Kamal and Jack Harlow as Jeremy in 20th Century Studios' WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP Peter Lovino/20th Century Studios

Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow are Los Angeles streetball hustlers in the official trailer for Hulu’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

Walls (Friday Night Lights) and rapper Harlow – making his film debut – take over the roles played by Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, respectively, in the 1992 hit comedy by writer-director Ron Shelton.

The trailer is full of the on-court trash-talk that the original machine-gunned so deftly, with Harlow being referred to as “a yoga teacher” who is allowed to enter the gym and told he’s dressed like “a white girl at Whole Foods” and “wearing a fake-ass Richard Simmons outfit,” among other slams.

In the new film, Sinqua Walls “stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his future in the sport, and multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his own career. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers — opposites who are seemingly miles apart — find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.”

The film is directed by Calmatic (House Party) and also stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock and the late Lance Reddick. White Men Can’t Jump is written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. The film is produced by Barris and Hall; it’s executive produced by Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, Calmatic, Doug Hall, E. Brian Dobbins and James Powers.

The release from 20th Century Studios beings streaming on Hulu starting May 19.

