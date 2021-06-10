Whoopi Goldberg to Voice A Lead Role in Animated ‘Luck’

Whoopi Goldberg will voice a lead role in Luck , an Apple and Skydance Animation feature set for release on Apple+.

Directed by Peggy Holmes and written by Kiel Murray, the story centers on the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, must join together with magical creatures to uncover a more powerful force.

Multihypenate Goldberg–one of few to have achieved EGOT status as an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner–will provide the voice for The Captain, the tough as nails head of security for the Land of Good Luck. The character is described as having vigilant hawk eyes and keen sense of intuition, even more so than her knowledge of Luck Security codes, as well as a commitment to her job of keeping bad luck out and protecting the lucky pennies at all costs.

Goldberg joins previously announced cast member Jane Fonda , who will voice The Dragon, who is the CEO of the Land of Good Luck.

Producing for Skydance are its animation unit head John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann.

Earlier this year, Apple announced an overall deal with Skydance Animation that included several Skydance productions including Luck.

Goldberg is repped by WME.