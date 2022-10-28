Jeff Goldblum in Early Talks to Play Wizard in Universal’s ‘Wicked’ Movie Musical

Jeff Goldblum is in talks to star as the Wizard in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of Broadway mainstay Wicked.

If the deal makes, the Jurassic Park star will join Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey on the roll call. Jon M. Chu is directing the big-screen adaptation, which is being divided up into two movies.

Wicked is scheduled to begin principal photography in January, with the two-parter being shot back-to-back.

The first Universal Pictures film is set to be released on Dec. 25, 2024, with the second coming the following Christmas.

The films, which are based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and its Broadway musical adaptation, follow a school-aged Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch, and the relationships that will ultimately grow them into the characters audiences have come to know in the classic Wizard of Oz.

Grande is playing Glinda, and Erivo will play Elphaba. Bailey plays love interest Fiyero.

The Wizard is a plum role in the stage version, and the character does have his own solo musical number.

Goldblum last appeared on the big screen in Universal’s Jurassic World Dominion. He is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.