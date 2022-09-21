‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday.

Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared on stage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play, Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.

Variety first reported that Bailey was in talks for the role, and Chu followed up on Twitter to confirm Wednesday, writing, “He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!”

As announced in April, the Wicked movie will be split into two films. The first film is scheduled to debut in Dec. 25, 2024 and the second is scheduled for Christmas Day 2025.

Erivo is starring as Elphaba and Grande is starring as Glinda.

Universal has been developing the film since 2004. The movie, adapted from the novel by Gregory Maguire, is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and follows the friendship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch. Fiyero is the main love interest in the story.