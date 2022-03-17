Women in Film, Google Reveal Inaugural Fellows for Short Film Lab (Exclusive)

Three short films will see the light of day thanks to a new program from Women in Film, Los Angeles.

The WIF Shorts Lab has revealed the inaugural filmmakers who will receive mentorship from the organization’s members (including producers Kira Carstensen and Alexandra Perez and line producer Martha Cronin) as well as funding support from Google.

Selected by a jury of industry veterans that includes Stephanie Allain, Lake Bell, Margie Moreno and Talitha Watkins, the filmmakers also will receive additional production and post-production support from Warner Chappell Music, Picture Shop and Cinelease.

“Short films are a critical tool for advancing filmmakers’ careers, though they can be a challenge to resource, especially for people underrepresented in the field,” WIF director of programs Maikiko James said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with these three stellar projects and their teams and grateful for Google’s support to make it possible.”

The filmmakers will retain ownership of their shorts, which will be eligible for festival and award consideration upon their completion this summer.

“The fellows selected by WIF and Google for the inaugural Shorts Lab are promising writers, directors and producers with a remarkable gift for telling compelling, diverse stories,” Google head of content and entertainment partnerships Elle Roth-Brunet said in a statement. “Each of these women are dynamic creatives and the team at Google is honored to provide them with resources that can help get their projects over the finish line and elevate more voices of women in Hollywood.”

The partnership for the lab was negotiated by UTA’s brand consulting division UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing. The agency represents Google.

The films selected for the 2022 WIF Shorts Lab are:

CHOICES: A coming-of-age comedy about a class clown, a nerd and an aspiring prom queen who await pregnancy test results in a girls’ bathroom at their South L.A. high school.

Kameishia Wooten, writer/director: Wooten has written, directed and produced six shorts and a webseries. Most recently, her proof-of-concept short Destiny’s Road, which has screened in more than 20 festivals around the world, received the Best Narrative Short Film Audience Award at the 2021 Moorpark Film Festival and Best Short at the 2020 Black Truth Film Festival.

Robin J. Hayes, producer: The Brooklyn native hails from a blended Afro-Latine, Caribbean and African American family and was a scholarship student at the elite New England boarding school St. George’s before attending NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. After graduating, she led dozens of humanitarian aid missions in Cuba, Mexico and Nicaragua alongside veterans, clergy and soccer moms.

PLEASE IN SPANISH: Feeling disconnected from her ethnic roots, a young woman warms to her cultural identity after meeting a lively neighbor.

Patricia Seely, writer/director: The L.A.-based multimedia producer’s recent projects include 2021 Tribeca selection The Cocktail Party, written and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jessica Sanders (Sing!), and Kwanza Nicole Gooden’s The Rising Voices Story. As former vice president of production for Kobe Bryant’s Granity Studios, she produced the ESPN+ series Detail, scripted podcast The Punies, audiobooks The Wizenard Series and Legacy and the Queen and behind-the-scenes documentation for Bryant’s Oscar-winning animated short Dear Basketball. Her other producer credits include feature Liza, Liza, Skies are Grey and Emmy-nominated National Geographic series Hard Time.

Alexandra Clayton, producer: The L.A.-based filmmaker and actor made her narrative feature debut as a co-writer/director/producer with Unpacking and recently produced the environmental horror narrative feature In Silva. Her other producer credits include upcoming documentary features Reframe and Faces of the Modern Maya, as well as narrative shorts, web series and branded content.

SILVERLAKE CLEANERS: On Hwa-young’s last day of work before moving to New York, she has two disparate encounters with the same local that make her question the decision to leave her family and community behind.

Katarina Zhu, writer/director: The Chinese-American filmmaker and actress hails from the New York suburbs and graduated from NYU in 2018 with a BFA in drama. She writes, directs and acts in her own shorts, which explore how cultural divides inform relationships and can be bridged, with a particular focus on the agency of young women.