Wild Bunch Boards Russian WWII Action Film ‘The Pilot’ for Europe (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Wild Bunch has snatched up all rights in Germany, France and Spain for The Pilot: A Battle for Survival, a Russian World War II action film from director Renat Davletyarov (Steel Butterfly, Mortal Affair).
The Pilot is set in December 1941. Russian pilot Nikolai Komlev (Dead Mountain and Stalingrad star Pyotr Fyodorov), flying his Il-2 ground-attack aircraft, is shot down behind enemy lines. After surviving a crash in a remote forest, he has to find his way back home, battling hunger and extreme cold while evading packs of hungry wolves and detachments of German soldiers.
“We were really convinced by the story and the production value of The Pilot, which is also one of the most beautiful Russian films we’ve ever distributed,” said Wild Bunch’s Gregory Strouk.
International sales group Central Partnership, the Gazprom Media subsidiary handling sales for the title worldwide, has closed deals for The Pilot in 180 territories to date. Well Go USA has domestic rights for the film.
Given the uncertainty in Europe around cinemas closures — countries including Austria, Slovakia and the Netherlands have imposed lockdowns or tight curfews that have impacted theaters — it is not yet clear what sort of release Wild Bunch is planning for the title.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Obituaries
Jonshel Alexander, Ex-Child Actor in ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild,’ Shot and Killed at 22
-
the unforgivable
Sandra Bullock on Featuring “Someone Who Never Gets Movies Made About Them” in ‘The Unforgivable’
-
Scott Cooper
Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’
-
-
-