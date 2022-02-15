Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx Comedy ‘Strays’ Set for Summer 2023 Release

Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx canine comedy Stays will strut into theaters on June 9, 2023, Universal announced Tuesday.

Ferrell and Foxx star opposite Will Forte in the movie, which is a live-action/CGI hybrid directed by Josh Greenbaum. The story, from a script by Dan Perrault, follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.

Ferrell is the abandoned dog while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte is the snarly human owner.

Erik Feig’s Picturestart initially developed Strays before approaching Greenbaum and Louis Leterrier as well as Phil Lord and Chris Miller. All are now acting as producers, along with Lord Miller president of film Aditya Sood.

Universal picked up Strays from Picturestart and Lord Miller in a preemptive situation earlier this year. The project falls under Lord Miller’s first-look with Universal.