Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Awkwafina Among Just For Laughs Awards Presenters (Exclusive)

Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm and Awkwafina are set to present awards at the 14th annual JFL Awards Show to stream on Wednesday night.

With Amber Ruffin hosting Just For Laughs’ annual industry awards show, the presenters including Wendi McLendon-Covey, Matt Rogers and Jamie Dornan will introduce this year’s earlier-announced award recipients: Dave Chappelle, Jean Smart, Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, and Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence.

The Hollywood Reporter got a first glimpse of the JFL Awards presenters and tribute winners with the sizzle reel of off-camera banter below.

Just For Laughs named Chappelle as comedy person of the year, tapped Smart for comedy performance of the year, and Wiig and Mumolo earned the comedy writers of the year trophy for their work on Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Warner Bros. Television’s Ted Lasso is named comedy series of the year, with Sudeikis and Lawrence set to accept the trophy virtually, while Yang is named breakout comedy star.

Just for Laughs, run by a consortium that includes ICM and Howie Mandel, will hold its awards show online July 28 at 7 p.m. at hahaha.com. The comedy festival’s industry conference, ComedyPRO, will take place entirely online this year as international comics, including from New York City and Los Angeles, will be unable to attend due to pandemic travel restrictions.