Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in Instagram Post, Calls Behavior “Unacceptable and Inexcusable”

A day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards, the actor is apologizing directly to the comedian.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

The moment came after Rock took a jab at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature. Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane — which was seemingly reference to the actress’ shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia.)

Smith took the stage and slapped Rock. Returning to his seat, he yelled at Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Accepting the Oscar for best actor later in Sunday’s show for his role in King Richard, in which he plays Richard Williams, father to tennis legends Venus and Serena, he apologized for his actions but not did apologize directly to Rock. However, Monday’s post on Instagram did include an apology to the comedian.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith went on to apologize to Academy, the show’s producers and the people who were watching from the audience both in person and at home, in addition to the Williams family and “my King Richard family.”

“I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” he wrote. “I am a work in progress.”

Chris Rock has yet to comment publicly on the incident beyond what he said onstage afterward: “Wow, wow … Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

Earlier Monday, the Academy condemned Smith’s actions, launched a full formal review into the matter and scheduled a meeting of the full Academy’s Board of Governors for Wednesday. The Academy said in a statement it “will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

For his part, Richard Williams told NBC News on Monday, via his son Chavoita LeSane, prior to Smith’s post: “We don’t know all the details of what happened. But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.”

See Smith’s full post below.