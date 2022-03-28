Oscars 2022 Most Memorable Moments, From Beyonce’s Opening Number to Will Smith’s (Two) Onstage Appearances

The Oscars were handed out Sunday night. In case you missed the broadcast, here are some of the most memorable moments from the show.

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith Joke

In one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, Will Smith stormed onstage and slapped presenter Chris Rock for a joke the comic made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The drama began while Rock was presenting best documentary during the 2022 ceremony. Rock made a crack about Pinkett Smith getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane — an apparent reference to the actress having a shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia.) “Jada, I love ya,” Rock said. “G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it. All right?” Smith laughed, though looking a bit uncomfortable. Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes and glared at Rock. Hearing disapproval from the crowd, Rock implored, “That was a nice one!” That’s when Smith stood up, stormed onstage and smacked a stunned Rock in the face. Later in the show, Smith was named best actor for King Richard and used his speech to apologize for his actions. Read more here. — James Hibberd

Beyonce Delivers Stunning Opening Performance From Compton Tennis Courts

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars with a satellite performance from the tennis courts of Compton, California. She was joined by a full entourage of dancers in pale green gowns to match her own feathery ensemble and the green surfaces of the tennis courts, like the ones where the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, played growing up. Live from the Dolby Theatre, the iconic tennis stars introduced Beyoncé’s performance, and are two of the real-life subjects depicted in the film for which the singer is nominated: King Richard. She wrote the song “Be Alive” with Dixson, and received the first Oscar nomination of her career for the project., though she’s performed at the Academy Awards three times before. Read more here. — Hilton Dresden

Oscars Hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes Take Aim at Nominees and Florida

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes got the festivities started with a bang Sunday at the 2022 Oscars. Following Beyoncé’s opening performance in Compton of King Richard’s Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive,” DJ Khaled burst onto the stage to give the co-hosts a proper introduction as all three women made their entrance at once. Sykes referred to the ceremony as, “Where movie lovers unite and watch TV.” Schumer addressed their selection as hosts by quipping, “This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.” During their opening monologue, the ladies acknowledged the eight awards that were handed out prior to the live telecast. “It was a controversial and difficult decision, but I think we’ve moved on,” Sykes said, and then the lights on the stage flickered comedically behind her. As the monologue concluded, Sykes, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, said, “We’re gonna have a great night, and for you people in Florida, we’re gonna have a gay night.” The women then repeated the word “gay” a number of times. Read more here. — Ryan Gajewski

Rachel Zegler Pokes Fun at Late Oscars Invite

Though Rachel Zegler was in attendance for the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night, she took a moment during the show to poke fun at not being invited to the ceremony in the first place. When taking the stage with Jacob Elordi to present the award for achievement in visual effects, Elordi began expressing how surreal it was to be presenting during the ceremony. “Growing up in Australia I had never thought that I would stand on the stage,” he said before Zegler chimed in with a reference to her last-minute appearance at the show. “And I never thought that I would be here six days ago. We did it. Dreams really can come true — pretty fast, too,” she said as the audience laughed. The Hollywood Reporter had exclusively learned that Zegler had been invited to present during the 94th annual Oscars following the viral controversial revelation that she had not been invited to attend the ceremony. Read more here. — Lexy Perez

‘CODA’s’ Troy Kotsur Makes History Winning Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur made history by winning the best supporting actor Oscar and becoming the first deaf male, and the second deaf actor, to earn an Academy Award for acting. Kotsur won for his role in CODA, playing deaf Massachusetts fisherman Frank Rossi. In 1987, Marlee Matlin, Kotsur’s CODA co-star, was the first and last deaf performer to win an Oscar for her break-out role in Children of a Lesser God. “I wanted to thank all of the wonderful Deaf theater stages where I was given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor,” said Kotsur in his acceptance speech after he was presented his award by last year’s supporting actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn. Kotsur is a longtime performer with Deaf West, an L.A.-based performance organization that produces theater inspired by Deaf culture, with credits that include Our Town, Spring Awakening, and American Buffalo. “This is dedicated to the Deaf community. The CODA community. The disabled community” concluded Kotsur. “This is our moment.” Read more here. — Mia Galuppo

‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose Is the First Openly Queer Woman of Color to Win Any Category

Ariana DeBose won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as Anita in 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story. The win is historic not just because DeBose’s costar Rita Moreno, who also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical in a newly created role, won an Oscar for the same role in the 1961 version of West Side Story (which also took home best picture at the 1962 Oscars). DeBose thanked Moreno, who she said “paved the way for Anitas like me.” DeBose is also the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar, and the first openly queer performer to win an Oscar in an acting category. “Imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus,” DeBose said in her acceptance speech. “Look into her eyes. You see a queer, openly queer woman of color, an Afro Latina who found her strength and life through art — that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate. For anyone who’s ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you that there is indeed a place for us.” Read more here. — Tyler Coates

Jane Campion Becomes the Third Woman to Win Best Director

Jane Campion won the Oscar for best director for Netflix’s The Power of the Dog. Campion, a previous Oscar winner 28 years ago for writing the original screenplay for The Piano (for which she was also nominated for best director), is the first woman to be nominated for best director twice and the second woman in a row (following last year’s winner Chloé Zhao for Nomadland) to win in the category. Campion is also the third woman in history to win best director following Zhao and The Hurt Locker‘s Kathryn Bigelow. “I love directing because it’s a deep dive into story,” Campion said upon winning her Oscar. “Yet the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming. The sweet thing is I’m not alone. On The Power of the Dog, I worked with the actors who I grew to call my friends — they met the challenge of the story with the depth of their gifts: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons — and my whole crew, who are true hearts.” Read more here. — Tyler Coates