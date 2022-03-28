×
Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith Joke

"Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth," Smith said during a physical confrontation that was censored in the U.S., and then Smith apologized during his best actor speech.

Chris Rock and Will Smith
Chris Rock and Will Smith Neilson Barnard/Getty

In one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, Will Smith stormed on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock for a joke the comic made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith (video below).

The drama began when Rock was presenting best documentary during the 2022 ceremony. Rock made a crack about Pinkett Smith getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane — an apparent reference to the actress having shaved her head. Pinkett Smith has been open about having hair loss due to alopecia.

“Jada, I love ya,” Rock said. “G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it. Alright?”

Smith laughed, though looking a bit uncomfortable. Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes and glared at Rock.

Hearing disapproval from the crowd, Rock implored, “That was a nice one!”

That’s when Smith stood up, stormed on stage and smacked a stunned Rock in the mouth.

What happened next was censored in the United States but aired elsewhere.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Smith said.

It then appeared that Rock asked Smith a question, because Smith replied with a “yes” and repeated the demand.

As Smith went back to his seat, Rock marveled, “Wow, wow … Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

Looking visibly shaken, Rock paused for a moment and then told the crowd: “That was a greatest night in the history of television” and then continued along with his presenter moment.

During the next commercial break, Smith was pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Smith appeared to wipe tears from his eyes as he sat back down with Pinkett-Smith. 

Jackie Strause, Scott Fienberg contributed to this report

