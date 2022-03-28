Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith Joke

The next presenter, Sean Combs, addressed the stunning moment by saying, “I did not know that this year was gonna be the most exciting Oscars ever. Okay, Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold Party. But right now we’re moving on with love – everybody make some noise!”

And that might have been the end of it. But in another dramatic twist, Smith then won the award for best actor for King Richard and re-took the Oscars stage.

While the Smith-Rock confrontation initially had many wondering if it was some kind of stunt or joke, any doubts were erased when Smith used his moment on stage to apologize for his actions.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said. “In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who is one of the most strongest, most delicate people I’ve ever met. I got to protect Sinai and Demi, the two actresses who play Venus and Serena. I’m being called on in my life to love people. And to protect people and to be a river to my people.”

Smith wiped away tears and continued: “I know, to do what we do, we got to be able to take abuse. You gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and pretend like that’s OK. … Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, ’At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.’ I want to be a vessel for love. I want to say ‘thank you’ to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. …. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care. I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine a lot on all the people… and the entire cast and crew of King Richard and Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams! But, love will make you do crazy things.”