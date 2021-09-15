Will Smith-Starrer ‘King Richard’ to Close AFI Fest

Warner Bros. Pictures’ King Richard, starring Will Smith as the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, is set to close AFI Fest with a screening at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 14.

The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script by Zach Baylin, had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month. “A winning family drama” is how The Hollywood Reporter reviewer Stephen Farber described the film. Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal star opposite Smith. Tim White and Trevor White’s Star Thrower Entertainment and Smith’s company Westbrook produced the film with Isha Price, Serena Willims, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd serving as executive producers.

“AFI’s mission includes inspiring audiences, and King Richard sets the bar for this year,” said Sarah Harris, director of programming at AFI Festivals. “Movies often deliver when we need them most, and now is the perfect time for this film to remind young people that nothing is out of reach, and that with perseverance and determination they can influence future generations.”

As previously announced, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick…tick…BOOM! opens AFI Fest on Nov. 10. The hybrid event will feature both in-person and virtual screenings and events. Among the offerings will be a gala event celebrating AFI Life Achievement honoree Julie Andrews.

King Richard will be released in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19.