Too Much, Too Little, Too Late: Academy Members React to Will Smith’s Oscars Ban

Dozens of Oscar voters offer their assessment of the decision to keep the 'King Richard' star from attending the awards ceremony or any other Academy event for the next decade.

By

Scott Feinberg, Carolyn Giardina

Will Smith accepts the Oscar® for
Will Smith accepts the best actor Oscar at the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27. Courtesy of Blaine Ohigashi / A.M.P.A.S.

On Friday, the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held a special meeting during which it decided to ban Will Smith — who slapped and yelled profanities at Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 — from returning to the Oscars or attending any other Academy events for the next 10 years.

Since then, a wide cross-section of Academy members have shared with The Hollywood Reporter their thoughts about the board’s response. (Some members spoke only on condition of anonymity.)

