Oscars: Read Will Smith’s Full Acceptance Speech

Will Smith walked onto the Oscars stage Sunday night and slapped presenter Chris Rock. Smith, who went on to win best leading actor for King Richard later in the show, confronted the comedian after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, quipping that she was getting ready to appear in a sequel to G.I. Jane. The joke was an apparent reference to the actress having shaved her head.

After Smith returned to his seat, he told Rock multiple times to “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” Later, Smith tearfully apologized to the Academy while accepting his Oscar for best actor for playing Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena. Read his full speech below.

Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who is one of the most strongest, most delicate people I’ve ever met. I got to protect Saniyya [Sidney] and Demi [Singleton], the two actresses that play Venus and Serena. I’m being called on in my life to love people. And to protect people and to be a river to my people.

I know, to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse. You gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you and you gotta smile and pretend like that’s OK.

Denzel [Washington] said to me a few minutes ago, “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.” I want to be a vessel for love. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena … and the entire Williams family for entrusting me with your story.

That’s what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people … and the entire cast and crew of King Richard and Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams! But, love will make you do crazy things.

To my mother, a lot of this moment is really complicated for me, but to my mother — she didn’t want to come out, she has her knitting friends, she has a knitting crew she’s watching with — being able to love and care fro my mother and my family and my wife — i’m taking up too much time — thank you for this honor. Thank you for this moment. i thank you on behalf of Richard and Oracene and the entire Williams family. Thank you. I’m hoping the Academy invites me back. Thank you.