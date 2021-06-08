Westbrook Studios Sets Musical Fantasy Feature ‘Soul Superhero’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios is developing a live-action musical fantasy film Soul Superhero.
Veteran songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler is behind the project, co-writing the script with Kwame Kwei-Armah, an Olivier nominated British playwright and director.
The story centers on a young Black girl who, according to the project’s description, “teams up with a magical street performer, known as the ‘Soul Superhero,’ to save her community with the power of music.”
Along with Westbrook, Wexler will produce. Westbrook’s upcoming slate includes King Richard, which stars Will Smith as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and Apple’s Emancipation.
Wexler is represented by CAA and Felker Toczek. Kwei-Armah is represented by CAA, Redefine, and the U.k.’s United Agents.
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Next Big Thing
Next Big Thing: Leslie Grace on Debut ‘In the Heights’ Role and Her Emotional Dance Scene With Corey Hawkins
-
Heat Vision
‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Unveils All-Star Voice Cast with Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon and More
-
-
International
Anne Hathaway, Tahar Rahim, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Matthew Broderick Team for ‘She Came to Me’
-
-
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day