Westbrook Studios Sets Musical Fantasy Feature ‘Soul Superhero’

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios is developing a live-action musical fantasy film Soul Superhero.

Veteran songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler is behind the project, co-writing the script with Kwame Kwei-Armah, an Olivier nominated British playwright and director.

The story centers on a young Black girl who, according to the project’s description, “teams up with a magical street performer, known as the ‘Soul Superhero,’ to save her community with the power of music.”

Along with Westbrook, Wexler will produce. Westbrook’s upcoming slate includes King Richard, which stars Will Smith as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and Apple’s Emancipation.

Wexler is represented by CAA and Felker Toczek. Kwei-Armah is represented by CAA, Redefine, and the U.k.’s United Agents.