Will Smith Crowns His Worst “Thorn in My Side” Film

Will Smith says it is a tie for what he considers to be his best movie — but the worst is on an island all by itself.

In a recent segment of the popular GQ series where stars go undercover online to answer questions about themselves, Smith addressed what he considers his best and worst work among his illustrious career.

“For the best, I think it is a tie between the first Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness,” Smith said on the segment. “For different reasons, those are the two almost perfect movies.” Men in Black was an enormous, franchise-spawning blockbuster. The Pursuit of Happyness was also successful, but more importantly, landed Smith an Oscar nomination.

As for what he considers his wost film: Wild Wild West.

The reveal will likely not be that big of a surprise to most fans; the 1999 picture was beaten up by critics, flopped at the box office and rounded up eight Golden Raspberry Awards nominations, winning five.

“Wild Wild West is just a thorn in my side,” the actor said, with a laugh. “To see myself with chaps… I don’t like it.”

In the comedy-action film directed by Men in Black filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld, Smith starred alongside Kevin Kline as two U.S. Secret Service agents working together to protect U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant in the American Old West.

Circling back to The Pursuit of Happyness, Smith addressed a question in which it was asked how he did not win the Oscar for best actor that year.

“Ding, ding, ding,” Smith said. “Yes, good question. Let’s send that into the proper authorities.”

That year, Forest Whitaker won for The Last King of Scotland. Also nominated was Leonardo DiCaprio for Blood Diamond, Ryan Gosling for Half Nelson and Peter O’Toole for Venus.

Watch the full GQ segment below.