Willem Dafoe Is Down to Return as the Green Goblin in a Third ‘Spider-Man’ Movie: “That’s a Great Role”

Willem Dafoe is open to reprising his role again as one of the most iconic villains in the Spider-Man franchise.

During an interview with Inverse promoting his new thriller Inside, published online Wednesday, the actor said he would return as Norman Osborn/the Green Goblin for a third film “if everything was right, sure.”

Dafoe’s performance in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, continues to be one of his most notable projects. He then returned as the infamous character in Jon Watts’s 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.

“I mean, that’s a great role,” he added. “I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.”

But Dafoe wasn’t the only character who made a return in the latest sequel written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers and Stan Lee. The film combined three generations of Spider-Man films, including previous villains Alfred Molina (2004’s Spider-Man 2) and Jamie Foxx (2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2), as well as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield suiting up as Peter Parker once again.

The At Eternity’s Gate actor previously said before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home that he would only reprise the role if it’s more than just a glorified cameo. “I’ll come back if there’s something really good,” the actor said at the time. “If it’s just a cameo or a little tip of the hat, I’m not sure. If it’s something substantial, ‘Yeah.’”