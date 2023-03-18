Willem Dafoe Is Down to Return as the Green Goblin in a Third ‘Spider-Man’ Movie: “That’s a Great Role”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Willem Dafoe is open to reprising his role again as one of the most iconic villains in the Spider-Man franchise.
During an interview with Inverse promoting his new thriller Inside, published online Wednesday, the actor said he would return as Norman Osborn/the Green Goblin for a third film “if everything was right, sure.”
Dafoe’s performance in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, continues to be one of his most notable projects. He then returned as the infamous character in Jon Watts’s 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya.
Related Stories
“I mean, that’s a great role,” he added. “I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.”
But Dafoe wasn’t the only character who made a return in the latest sequel written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers and Stan Lee. The film combined three generations of Spider-Man films, including previous villains Alfred Molina (2004’s Spider-Man 2) and Jamie Foxx (2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2), as well as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield suiting up as Peter Parker once again.
The At Eternity’s Gate actor previously said before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home that he would only reprise the role if it’s more than just a glorified cameo. “I’ll come back if there’s something really good,” the actor said at the time. “If it’s just a cameo or a little tip of the hat, I’m not sure. If it’s something substantial, ‘Yeah.’”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou Says He “Felt Seriously Cheated” In Hollywood Following His Oscar-Nominated Roles
-
-
The Little Mermaid
‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Earns Most Disney Live-Action Views Since ‘The Lion King’ (Exclusive)
-
-
Warner Bros.
Anne Hathaway, ‘It Follows’ Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell Team for Warners Bros. Feature