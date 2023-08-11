Willie Nelson Dramedy ‘Willie and Me’ to Open Oldenburg Film Festival

Willie and Me, a road movie dramedy featuring country music legend WIllie Nelson, will open this year’s Oldenburg Film Festival, one of Europe’s most acclaimed indie cinema events.

The feature directorial debut of L.A.-based German actress Eva Hassmann, who also wrote and stars, the film follows a frustrated housewife (Hassmann) who leaves her old life behind to go on a crazy journey to try and see Willie Nelson’s farewell concert in Las Vegas.

Nelson, who has turned up in cameos in films such as Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, The Dukes of Hazard and Wag the Dog, plays a dual role in the film and also contributed songs for the Willie and Me soundtrack.

The independently produced movie also features the last onscreen performance by iconic actor-director Peter Bogdanovich (The Last Picture Show, The Sopranos), who helped Hassmann develop the script.

“[Hassmann] is confident and carefree, like the best comedies of Hollywood’s golden age, writing, directing (and starring, and producing) in a film that combines variety of genres to create an irresistible blend of road movie, screwball comedy, music film and indie drama,” Oldenburg said in a statement.

Willie and Me will have its world premiere in Oldenburg on Sept. 13, kicking off the 30th edition of the German indie fest. Hassmann and members of her Willie and Me team will attend the gala screening at Oldenburg’s state theater. The 2023 Oldenburg Film Festival runs through Sept. 17.