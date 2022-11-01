Viral Low-Budget Horror ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the extremely low-budget and extremely bloody take on A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s story that became a viral sensation when stills were released over the summer, is heading to cinemas.

Fathom Events is set to release the slasher horror — from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield — for a one-day event across hundreds of U.S. theaters on Feb. 15. Meanwhile, Altitude has acquired Blood and Honey for the U.K., Mexican chain Cinemex has plans to put it on several hundred screens and in Canada the Cineplex chain chain is releasing the film. The Hollywood Reporter understands that several other territories are also planning theatrical releases.

From prolific genre low-budget genres labels Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Films, which is selling the film at the American Film Market, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey caused a major stir when its existence came to light in May, largely due to a plot in which a six-foot Pooh and his sidekick Piglet go on a murderous rampage through Hundred Acre Wood after being left to fend for themselves by Christopher Robin and going feral. Frake-Waterfield came up with the idea after seeing that Milne’s original book had entered the public domain in January 2022 having passed the 95-year mark since its publication.

Not only has the huge interest in the film helped lead to a theatrical release but it’s also seen the production expanded with additional shoots. Frake-Waterfield is now planning a Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey sequel, while he’s also prepping for another twisted take on a children’s tale with Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare.