‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Trailer Sees Pooh and Piglet Go Feral

Pooh and Piglet get into a bloody mess in the upcoming honey-filled indie horror flick Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

A nearly two-minute trailer dropped on Wednesday of director Rhys Waterfield’s unexpected and now anticipated horror retelling of A. A. Milne’s 1926 famed collection of children’s short stories.

In the first look, Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) has returned to the 100-acre wood to introduce his soon-to-be-wife Mary (Paula Coiz) to his anthropomorphic animal childhood friends. But the place where he once played with the likes of Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and more, has become a dark, abandoned nightmare.

Despite Mary’s pleas for them to leave, Christopher declares, “I really need to find out what’s happened here.” What he discovers is the frightening outcome of years of abandonment. As Christopher’s visits became more infrequent, his friends grew more hungry.

The only survivors, Pooh and Piglet have gone feral and they’re on the hunt for blood, having already ravaged their fellow friends Eeyore, Tigger, Roo and more. Now axe-wielding and neck-snapping murderers, the duo have launched into a flesh-seeking rampage, honey-bent on killing not just their former human friend but descending on four unknowing college students staying at home in the woods.

The film — whose characters in the trailer are noticeably missing some of their more trademark looks — was first teased in May, a byproduct of Milne’s collection of short stories lapsing into the public domain earlier this year after being owned by The Walt Disney Company since 1966.

The film also stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, Danielle Ronald, Natasha Tosini, May Kelly and Natasha Rose Mills, with Craig David Dowsett as Pooh and Chris Cordell as Piglet. The indie horror slasher is produced by Jagged Edge Productions with ITN Studios distributing.