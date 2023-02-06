×
Microbudget Slasher ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Nearing $1 Million at Mexican Box Office Ahead of Global Rollout (Exclusive)

The film from Rhys Frake-Waterfield became a viral sensation after its existence came to light in 2022, with Fathom Events now planning a full theatrical release in the U.S.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Courtesy of Jagged Edge Productions Ltd and ITN Studios

The Pooh domination has begun.

While all eyes may currently be on Skinamarink as the microbudget horror film of the moment, with a box office approaching $2 million off a $15,000 budget, another movie is already breathing menacingly down its neck.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the super-low-budget British slasher from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield that became a viral sensation last year for its childhood-bludgeoning premise, released in theaters in Mexico on Jan. 26 and has so far amassed more than $950,000 in that one territory alone over two weekends.

The film is due for release globally on Feb. 15, but its ongoing momentum — one that recently saw it come second on IMDb’s list of the most anticipated films of 2023 — has already seen Fathom Events expand its U.S. launch from what would have been a one-day event to a full launch across some 1,500 sites over at least nine days. It’s also due for theatrical releases in the U.K., Japan, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Southern and Central America.

One of numerous films from prolific low-budget U.K. horror banner Jagged Edge Productions, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey grabbed headlines in mid-2022 for a plot in which Winnie and his sidekick Piglet go on a cannibalistic rampage through Hundred Acre Wood having been left to fend for themselves by Christopher Robin. The subsequent noise — which hit the mainstream media — saw the planned digital release in late 2022 scrapped as bigger distributors came on board and a full theatrical rollout was planned.

A sequel is already in development.

