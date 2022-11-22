‘Wizard of Oz’ Hourglass, Chris Evans’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Shield Go Up for Auction

Fans of classic movies like The Ten Commandments, The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and the original Star Wars trilogy will get a chance to own a piece of Hollywood history when Heritage Auctions puts around 400 props, costumes and vehicles from historic Hollywood movies up for sale next month.

The Wicked Witch of the West’s hourglass in The Wizard of Oz and Chris Evans’ Captain America shield in Avengers: Endgame will go on the auction block on Dec. 13 as part of the Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction in Dallas, Texas. A 1973 “Herbie” Volkswagen Beetle that appeared in Disney’s 1980 film Herbie Goes Banana will be on offer, as will a prop Ferrari car used in a crash scene in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

The auction will also feature four dresses wore by Marilyn Monroe on screen during her movie career, including a mermaid gown used in 1957’s The Prince and the Showgirl, a jumper worn in John Huston’s The Asphalt Jungle, and a showgirl leotard the screen legend wore while promoting Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1953.

The Wizard of Oz Everett

Other iconic costumes include Ursula Andress’ white bikini worn as she played Honey Ryder in the 1962 James Bond flick Dr. No, and a dress Kate Winslet’s Rose character wore as the doomed ocean liner went down in Titanic.

Also going on the auction block is Brandon Routh’s Man of Steel outfit for Superman Returns, and Helen Slater’s uniform worn as the title character in 1984’s Supergirl. The Batman franchise is represented by The Joker outfit Cesar Romero wore in ABC’s original Batman TV series, and the cowl hood Christian Bale wore in Batman Begins.