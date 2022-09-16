Box Office: ‘The Woman King’ Hunts Down $1.7M in Thursday Previews

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Woman King, starring Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, has started off its North American theatrical run with a promising $17 million in Thursday previews on its way to easily winning this weekend’s box office hunt.
From Sony’s Tri-Star division and eOne, the historical epic is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood from a script by Dana Stevens and based on a story by Maria Bello and Stevens about the Agojie, an all-female army in the West African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Thursday previews started at 3 p.m. local time.
The film received rave reviews from its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 9. It presently boasts a 94 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Sony is being cautious in projecting a weekend opening of $12 million. Pre-release tracking, however, suggests Woman King could debut to as much as $15 million-$18 million. The movie cost a reported $50 million to produce, excluding marketing and distribution spends.
The Woman King also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Prime Video
Naomi Watts, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Team on How They Navigated Those Bandages on Set and Used Them to Up the Film’s Tension
-
-
-
Yellowstone
‘1883’ Breakout Isabel May to Star Opposite Casey Affleck in Indie Thriller ‘The Smack’ (Exclusive)
-
Toronto International Film Festival
TIFF: ‘Titane’ Break-Out Agathe Rousselle Sets Next Role in Sci-Fi Drama from ‘White Noise’ Producer (Exclusive)