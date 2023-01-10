Women and Hollywood Panel Sets Kathlyn Horan, Sanaa Lathan, Maria Schrader and Domee Shi

Women and Hollywood has a new date on the awards season calendar.

Set for Friday at the UTA screening room in Beverly Hills, Women and Hollywood is mounting the inaugural Celebrating Creatives in the Industry, an event that was created to highlight and celebrate women filmmakers “who have exhibited extraordinary work over the past year,” per the initiative and website.

The event will include a panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities facing filmmakers today, featuring Kathlyn Horan, director of The Return of Tanya Tucker, Sanaa Lathan, director and actress of On the Come Up, Maria Schrader, director of She Said, and Domee Shi, director and writer of Turning Red. The Hollywood Reporter‘s senior film editor Rebecca Keegan will handle moderating duties.

The event is sponsored by Ruth Harnisch/The Harnisch Foundation with additional support from event partners United Talent Agency, Paramount+, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics and Disney/Pixar.

“Over the last 15 years, Women and Hollywood has been amplifying the voices of women creatives,” said org founder Melissa Silverstein. “It has been heartening to see a recent shift in the industry, but we still have far to go particularly for women of color. Storytellers matter. Different kinds of stories matter. I am grateful that we are able to celebrate some of the best stories and storytellers of the year.”