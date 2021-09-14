Women in Film Rebrands Crystal + Lucy Awards, Announces Honorees Including Zendaya, Jean Smart

Women in Film is giving a bit of a makeover to its long-running Crystal + Lucy Awards.

The Los Angeles-based organization announced today that the annual event will now be called WIF Honors and the first installment will be introduced Oct. 6 at the Academy Museum where three pairs of Hollywood standouts will be honored: Coda’s star Marlee Matlin with filmmaker Siân Heder; Hacks duo Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder; and Euphoria Emmy winner Zendaya with producer and frequent collaborator Ashley Levinson.

WIF singled out Matlin and Heder “for setting a new precedent for representation and accessibility in front of and behind the camera,” Smart and Einbinder “for performances that bring to light issues WIF has been working on for decades: sexism, ageism, and harassment in the entertainment industry,” and Zendaya and Levinson “for disrupting the imbalanced, traditional systems of compensation and ownership with the shared equity model of their film Malcolm & Marie.”

“We are honoring these pairs of women with the Crystal Award to reflect the collective effort it takes to transform this industry into one that rewards equality and succeeds as it becomes more inclusive. Even in the most difficult of times, these women have taken steps forward towards a more ideal future,” says Kirsten Schaffer, WIF executive director.

The WIF Honors event will mark the first fundraising event the org has been able to host since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The WIF Honors are being presented in partnership with sponsor Max Mara (for the 18th year) with additional support from ShivHans Pictures, Lexus, Google and Starz. The event is designed and produced by Carleen Cappelletti of Anchor Street Collective.