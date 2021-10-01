Jane Fonda, Zazie Beetz and Jenny Yang Join Women in Film Honors Gala

Jane Fonda and Zazie Beetz will be honored Wednesday during Women in Film’s WIF Honors gala while Jenny Yang has also joined the program to host. Billed as “Trailblazers of the New Normal,” the event will be held at the newly opened Academy Museum.

Fonda will be on hand as the organization debuts the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, named for its inaugural recipient and for decades of activism and philanthropic work. As for Beetz, she’ll be feted with WIF’s Max Mara Face of the Future Award. She broke out in the FX series Atlanta and has since turned in performances in Joker, Seberg, Deadpool 2 and the upcoming The Harder They Fall and Bullet Train.

The trio join a lineup of honorees that includes Coda star Marlee Matlin with filmmaker Siân Heder; Hacks duo Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder; and Euphoria Emmy winner Zendaya with producer and frequent collaborator Ashley Levinson.

Of the new trophy, WIF executive director Kirsten Schaffer said: “Jane Fonda has spent her entire career as a fearless advocate for people and the planet. No matter what the cost to her career or even her individual safety, she has put the needs of social justice ahead of her own; finding meaning and purpose, friendship and community in the pursuit of a better world. She has led by example, and we couldn’t be prouder to name our Humanitarian Award after her.”

The WIF Honors are being presented in partnership with sponsor Max Mara (for the 18th year) with additional support from ShivHans Pictures, Lexus, Google and Starz. The event is designed and produced by Carleen Cappelletti of Anchor Street Collective.