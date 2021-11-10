Women in Film Launches Shorts Lab in Partnership With Google, Jury Members Including Lake Bell

Women In Film, Los Angeles (WIF) has partnered with Google to expand opportunities for women and nonbinary filmmakers by launching the WIF Shorts Lab.

Sponsored by Google, the program will provide three filmmaking teams with the funds and support to produce a short film. In doing so, emerging writers, directors, creative producers and line producers who are selected will be paired with a mentor as they shape the content through prep, production and post. Films will be completed in summer 2022 and will be owned by the filmmakers so they can submit their works for festivals and other events.

Projects will be selected by a jury comprised of actress and filmmaker Lake Bell, veteran producer Stephanie Allain, YouTube Originals’ Margie Moreno and ColorCreative’s Talitha Watkins.

“For years, WIF has offered filmmakers of underrepresented genders the resources to demonstrate their talents and abilities by supporting the production of their films. With this new partnership, we are able to expand this opportunity to more women and non-binary filmmakers whose voices will be a part of the storytelling landscape to come,” said WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer.

Added Elle Roth-Brunet, Google Assistant’s entertainment partnership lead: “Google is committed to supporting historically underrepresented communities and is proud to have partnered with WIF, an organization whose important mission and longtime advocacy work reflects our values.”

Applications open on Nov. 18, and will be accepted until early January 2022. The partnership was negotiated by UTA Marketing, which reps Google. More information can be found here.