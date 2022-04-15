DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ Movie Casts KJ Apa and Isabel May

DC has found its live-action Wonder Twins. Warner Bros. has tapped KJ Apa and Isabel May for its HBO Max film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the script to Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam, is writing and directing Wonder Twins. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill are producing.

In DC lore, The Wonder Twins are a pair of alien siblings named Zan and Jayna introduced in Hanna-Barbera’s 1970s The All-New Super Friends Hour, where they were the young companions to older heroes such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. They then made their way to the Super Friends comic book, and eventually were incorporated into DC’s larger universe. They are known for their catchphrase: “Wonder Twin power, activate!” with Jayna having the power to transform into animals and Zan turning into water. In the age of the Internet, they have been the butt of numerous memes and jokes.

Warner Bros. recently released The Batman, and next up on the DC front has the animated DC League of Super-Pets due out July 19, followed by Black Adam (Oct. 21) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Dec. 16).

Apa rose to stardom thanks to The CW’s Riverdale playing comic book character Archie Andrews and also led the Michael Bay-produced pandemic thriller Songbird in 2020. May is known for the breakout work in the Yellowstone prequel 1883 playing Elsa Dutton.

