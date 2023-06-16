×
Carrie Fisher’s Last Movie ‘Wonderwell’ Gets Enchanting Trailer

Also starring Rita Ora, the film is slated for a limited theatrical release through AMC beginning June 23, which will be followed by a digital release.

Carrie Fisher during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening.
Carrie Fisher Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Carrie Fisher’s last movie — a magical coming-of-age tale set in Italy — has released its first trailer.

Wonderwell sees a young girl named Violet (portrayed by newcomer Kiera Milward) and her American family — including sister Savannah (Tiger Free) — move to Italy after she becomes the face of a world-renowned designer’s (Rita Ora) fashion label. When Violet wanders into a forest near the enchanting medieval village her family has come to stay in, she meets a “fabled” witch of the forest, Fisher’s Hazel.

Guided by the witch into a mysterious portal, Violet glimpses what her future holds, while discovering she may be facing a journey from which there is no return. The film’s logline describes it as “a thrilling, humorous and often terrifying voyage.” Within an imaginary and enchanting realm, the inquisitive tween will have an experience that transforms her — and her world — forever.

The minute-and-a-half trailer teases the film’s larger-than-life creatures and its mix of CGI and live-action. It also previews Fisher’s Hazel facing off against Ora’s Yana, whose got an icy personality and proclaims the “town” belongs to her, with Yana’s stepson Daniele (Sebastian Croft) also glimpsed.

Wonderwell is directed by Vlad Marsavin, written by William Brookfield, and produced by Fred Roos, Alexander Roos, Vlad Marsavin, Orian Williams, Lee Rudnicki and Robert Bernacchi. The film is being distributed in the U.S. and U.K. by Vertical Entertainment.

The film is slated for a limited theatrical release through AMC beginning June 23, which will be followed by a digital release.

Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60, filmed her appearance in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi — her last turn as the Princess-turned-General Leia — before completing filming of Wonderwell.

