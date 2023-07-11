Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Iconic Chocolatier in ‘Wonka’ Trailer

Take a look, and you’ll see… the whimsical Wonka trailer.

The first in-depth look at the upcoming Warner Bros. prequel starring Timothée Chalamet as the chocolate aficionado sees the actor transform into a young Willy Wonka — and also features a glimpse of Hugh Grant’s Oompa-Loompa. In the film, the chocolatier must face off against a chocolate cartel that wants to keep him from practicing his craft.

The Wonka trailer debuted at CinemaCon in April, following the film’s first appearance at the Las Vegas convention in 2022, where it was revealed that Chalamet has seven “sincere” and “joyous” musical numbers.

The Oscar nominee stars alongside Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Calah Lane, Colin O’Brien, Matt Lucas, Simon Farnaby, Natasha Rothwell, Rufus Jones and more. The prequel takes place before the events of Roald Dahl’s book Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and is a “vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before he becomes the renowned scrumdiddlyumptious Mozart of chocolate,” according to Warners.

In a previous conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Key praised Chalamet’s portrayal of the chocolatier, saying there was an effortlessness to how he played him.

“There’s this hopeful quality that he gives the character, a kind of indomitable quality that he’ll never quit, he’s always up for the next thing,” the Schmigadoon! actor said. “He’s like, ‘OK, that didn’t work out? We’ll do this, and we’ll try something else. And Timothée Chalamet, what can I say? Sacrébleu! This kid, you know, he drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He’s just a really delicious artist.”

Paul King directed the prequel from a script he co-wrote with Farnaby, who also stars in it. David Heyman, Luke Kelly and Alexandra Derbyshire produce.

Wonka hits theaters ahead of the winter holidays on Dec. 15.