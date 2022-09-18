Woody Allen Says He Plans to Retire From Filmmaking After Next Movie

Woody Allen says he is planning to walk away from filmmaking.

The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published Saturday that he intends for his next film to be his last, and that he’ll then focus more on writing, as he would like to work on a novel. He said his 50th and final film, one which he previously has said will film in France later this year, will be similar in tone to his 2005 thriller Match Point.

“My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing,” Allen, 86, told the publication.

Earlier this year, Allen told Alec Baldwin during an Instagram Live conversation that he would likely direct one final project but that the “thrill is gone” for him with filmmaking.

The filmmaker, known for his prolific output of titles, has seen his popularity in the U.S. decrease significantly amid the #MeToo movement and the resurfaced allegations of sexual abuse from daughter Dylan Farrow.

Amazon Studios canceled his $68 million four-film deal, and the director’s recent movies have had a tough time finding distribution.

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s four-part HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow, focusing on Farrow’s allegations, premiered in February 2021. Allen has denied the allegations and previously called the docuseries a “hatchet job.”

Allen’s most recent film was Rifkin’s Festival, which premiered at Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival in 2020 before getting a limited release in the the U.S. from MPI Media Group.

He won the best director Oscar for his 1977 film Annie Hall, which also nabbed best picture, and he has prevailed in the best original screenplay category for Annie Hall, Hannah and Her Sisters and Midnight in Paris.