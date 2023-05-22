Renate Reinsve, Star of ‘The Worst Person in the World,’ Joins Pedro Pascal in ‘Weapons’

Renate Reinsve, who starred in the Oscar-nominated romantic drama The Worst Person in the World, has signed on to star opposite Pedro Pascal in New Line’s Weapons, the newest movie project from Barbarian filmmaker Zach Cregger.

Cregger wrote the script and is directing the feature that reunites him with his Barbadian producing team, Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Cregger is also producing along with Vertigo’s Miri Yoon.

Weapons is described as an interrelated, multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia, the 1999 actor-crammed showcase from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

Character details are being kept under lock and key but the story revolves around the disappearance of high schoolers in a small town.

Reinsve is a Norwegian actress who has been working in her home country since 2011. She broke out on the international stage with Worst Person, a romantic comedy-drama from Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier. The movie premiered at 2021’s Cannes film festival to much acclaim., with Reinsve winning the award for best actress at the festival. She also earned a best actress BAFTA nomination while the movie was nominated for best international feature and best screenplay at that season’s Oscars.

