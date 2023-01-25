Writers Guild Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Film Screenplay Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Writers Guild has revealed its nominations in the categories of original, adapted and documentary screenplay, with Oscar-nominated scripts for Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking all earning nods.
Along with the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner’s The Fabelmans and Todd Field’s Tár, the WGA also recognized Seth Reiss and Will Tracy’s dark fine-dining satire The Menu and Jordan Peele’s extraterrestrial thriller Nope in the original screenplay category, proving that this year the guild was less skittish about the horror genre than the Academy.
Related Stories
In the adapted screenplay field, Glass Onion, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking will face off against Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She Said. The documentary screenplay category features five films not recognized by the Academy: 2nd Chance, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Last Flight Home, Moonage Daydream and ¡Viva Maestro!.
The 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at concurrent ceremonies at New York’s Edison Ballroom and Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza.
A complete list of the 2023 WGA movie nominees follows.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24
The Fabelmans, Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures
The Menu, Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures
Nope, Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures
Tár, Written by Todd Field; Focus Features
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix
She Said, Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures
Top Gun: Maverick, Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures
Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/UAR
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
2nd Chance, Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix
Last Flight Home, Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films
Moonage Daydream, Written by Brett Morgen; Neon
¡Viva Maestro!, Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Razzies
Razzie Awards Organizers Apologize and Remove 12-Year-Old Ryan Kiera Armstrong From Nominee Ballot After Backlash
-
-
Lil Rel Howery
Kristen Bell, Mckenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery Board ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ Sequel
-
international
‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Writer Katy Brand Lines Up Next Comedy ‘Libby and Joan Hit the Road’
-
international
Louis Garrel’s Heist Comedy ‘The Innocent,’ Procedural ‘The Night of the 12th’ Lead France’s Cesar Awards Nominations
-