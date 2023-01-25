Writers Guild Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Film Screenplay Nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'

The Writers Guild has revealed its nominations in the categories of original, adapted and documentary screenplay, with Oscar-nominated scripts for Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking all earning nods.

Along with the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner’s The Fabelmans and Todd Field’s Tár, the WGA also recognized Seth Reiss and Will Tracy’s dark fine-dining satire The Menu and Jordan Peele’s extraterrestrial thriller Nope in the original screenplay category, proving that this year the guild was less skittish about the horror genre than the Academy.

In the adapted screenplay field, Glass Onion, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking will face off against Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She Said. The documentary screenplay category features five films not recognized by the Academy: 2nd Chance, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Last Flight Home, Moonage Daydream and ¡Viva Maestro!.

The 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at concurrent ceremonies at New York’s Edison Ballroom and Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza.

A complete list of the 2023 WGA movie nominees follows.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert; A24

The Fabelmans, Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner; Universal Pictures

The Menu, Written by Seth Reiss & Will Tracy; Searchlight Pictures

Nope, Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

Tár, Written by Todd Field; Focus Features

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Screenplay by Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Story by Ryan Coogler, Based on the Marvel Comics; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Written by Rian Johnson; Netflix

She Said, Screenplay by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Based on the New York Times Investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Rebecca Corbett and the book She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey; Universal Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick, Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Based on Characters Created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr.; Paramount Pictures

Women Talking, Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the book by Miriam Toews; Orion Pictures/UAR

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

2nd Chance, Written by Ramin Bahrani; Showtime Documentary Films

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, Written by Mark Bailey & Keven McAlester; Netflix

Last Flight Home, Written by Ondi Timoner; MTV Documentary Films

Moonage Daydream, Written by Brett Morgen; Neon

¡Viva Maestro!, Written by Theodore Braun; Greenwich Entertainment