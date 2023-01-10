Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon to Star in ‘Night Swim’ Horror Pic

- Share this article on Facebook
Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon are set to star in Night Swim from writer-director Bryce McGuire and producers Atomic Monster and Blumhouse.
Univeral Pictures will release the horror pic based on the short film created by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst. Details are being kept under wraps, but Night Swim is described as a supernatural thriller built around the hidden source of terror found in an iconic backyard swimming pool.
Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, which teamed on M3GAN, are producing Night Swim for Universal Pictures, which is planning for a Jan. 19, 2024 release.
With production set to start soon, James Wan and Jason Blum are sharing producer credits. Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott and Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek are executive producers. And Alayna Glasthal will oversee the film for Atomic Monster.
Russell can also be seen starring in the Apple+ and Legendary Television’s upcoming untitled Godzilla Series and in Marvel’s upcoming film Thunderbolts, alongside Florence Pugh and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Condon is currently starring opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. And she will next be seen in the upcoming thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners, alongside Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds.
McGuire’s directorial credits include The White Room, Never Ever for Blumhouse and Baghead for StudioCanal/Picture Co. McGuire is currently working with Vera Farmiga on the surrealist comedy series Tabloid Dreams for Bron Studios.
Russell is represented by UTA and Narrative, while Condon is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown Group and Framework Entertainment. McGuire is represented by Gersh and Wan is represented by CAA and Stacey Testro International.
